Haiti: Jovenel Moses shoots red ball at the Senat

In his message to the nation on Wednesday, 25 september 2019, the Haitian President acknowledged the worrying situation of the country’s current crisis and fired a red bullet at the Senat.

After 43 days of silence, Haitian President Jovenel Moses broke his silence on the morning of this wednesday. He called for dialogue and unity. At the same time, he accused the Senate of its inability to fulfil its constitutional obligations, he said: “We have found that the Senate is not in a position to fulfil its constitutional obligations, in order to give the country a legitimate government or to refuse the general policy declaration of two successive governments in seven months and six aborted sessions. I take note of that. “said Jovenel Moses, quoted by Rfi.

However, he did not announce measures to install what he called a “government of national union”.