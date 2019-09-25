Haiti: Jovenel Moses shoots red ball at the Senat

Politics
By Casimir Vodjo
Ph: Jovenel Moïse-Rfi

In his message to the nation on Wednesday, 25 september 2019, the Haitian President acknowledged the worrying situation of the country’s current crisis and fired a red bullet at the Senat.

After 43 days of silence, Haitian President Jovenel Moses broke his silence on the morning of  this wednesday. He called for dialogue and unity. At the same time, he accused the Senate of its inability to fulfil its constitutional obligations, he said: “We have found that the Senate is not in a position to fulfil its constitutional obligations, in order to give the country a legitimate government or to refuse the general policy declaration of two successive governments in seven months and six aborted sessions. I take note of that. “said Jovenel Moses, quoted by Rfi.

Read also:

Spain: King Felipe VI dissolves parliament and calls new elections

Benin – CAfDHP injunction: the countdown has begun, what will the Talon government do?

United Kingdom: Supreme Court declares unlawful the parliament’s suspension

However, he did not announce measures to install what he called a “government of national union”.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

In The News Feed

Benin – Fceb receipt: a Boni Yayi pact with Patrice Talon ?

Benin: Aguégués’s mayor leaves Up for Republican Bloc

Border closure: rice bought in Benin via the bush; nigerian nationals challenge their authorities

Algeria: Former army general Khaled Nezzar and his son condanmed for 20 years in prison

enin: Theodore Holo’s entire speech on democracy, parliament…in Africa

Benin – Legislative 2019: the Constitutional Court in an evaluating seminar

Benin: Theodore Holo’s theory on the parliament’s legitimacy

Egypt: Major operation in Cairo, police neutralize six suspected terrorists

Venezuela: Donald Trump pronounces new sanctions against Maduro’s regime

Benin -Trust crisis in FCEB: Houdou Ali’s call to party leaders

World Athletics Championships in Qatar: Yarigo and Ahouanwanou, Benin’s ambassadors in Doha

Gold Coast: back to Abidjan, Henri Konan Bédié confides with Laurent Gbagbo

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More