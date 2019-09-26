France – Jacques Chirac death: French flag at half-mast on monday 30 september

By Casimir Vodjo
des gardes républicains se tiennent au pied du drapeau tricolore en berne, alors que le président Jacques Chirac (hors champ) observe une minute de silence, le 03 janvier 2005 dans la cour d'honneur du Palais de l'Elysée à Paris, lors de la cérémonie du Salut au drapeau qui donne le coup d'envoi des traditionnels échanges de voeux à l'Elysée. Jacques Chirac a rendu un "hommage solennel", au nom de la France, à toutes les victimes de la catastrophe dans l'océan Indien", en faisant respecter cette minute de silence. AFP PHOTO PATRICK KOVARIK

Through an address on the evening of Thursday, September 26, 2019, french President Emmanuel Macron spoke about the death of former President Jacques Chirac, his journey, and announced a national day of mourning.

For Emmanuel Macron, former french President Jacques Chirac is a great architect of gender equality and a French destiny. Speaking with a face full of sadness and compassion, he saluted the memory of a man who strongly marked the history of France: “Our house is burning”. Jacques Chirac, “a head of state who has risen to the height of history” but also “a man among men”, he revered.

Head of State Emmanuel Macron announced a national day of mourning and a ceremony scheduled for Monday, September 30, in honour of the illustrious deceased. He also said that the Elysée would remain open this evening so that the French could offer their condolences.

“Jacques Chirac “makes history and will be missed by all of us from now on,” concluded Macron.

Former President Jacques Chirac died on the morning of thursday 26, september 2019 at the age of 86 as a result of an illness. His death was announced by his family.

