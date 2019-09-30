France: A woman jumps from the 3rd floor with her child in her arms because of her companion.

A woman who was trying to escape her partner’s blows fell from the third floor of a building in Nantes. She threw herself into the void with her two-year-old daughter in her arms.

In Nantes, a city in western France, a woman jumped from the 3rd floor with her two-year-old child in her arms. Some media reports indicate that the 30-year-old woman was trying to escape domestic violence.

According to information from the Parisian, the couple lived in the apartment of a man who agreed to take her in. The events took place on the night of Saturday 28 to Sunday 29 September, when a dispute broke out between the two partners. The newspaper reported that the 25-year-old companion under the influence of alcohol and jealous was very violent. He even pulled out a knife when the host came between him and his partner.

To escape the man’s blows, the woman took her two-year-old daughter before jumping from the third floor. But they survived the terrible fall. According to the investigation evidence, the little girl was unharmed by the accident. “Luckily, a vegetative cover cushioned the fall,” said a source quoted by the daily. As for the mother, a 45-day temporary work interruption was prescribed.

The police arrested the companion and took him into custody until the judicial investigation was completed.