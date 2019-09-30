France: A woman jumps from the 3rd floor with her child in her arms because of her companion.

Society
By Freedya da Costa
LENP l'Ecole Nationale de la Police de Saint-Malo est installée depuis le 10 mars 1988 dans des bâtiments occupés jusqualors par le 47ème régiment dinfanterie. Membre du réseau des 9 ENP réparties sur le territoire. Elle est la seule école en Bretagne.

A woman who was trying to escape her partner’s blows fell from the third floor of a building in Nantes. She threw herself into the void with her two-year-old daughter in her arms.

In Nantes, a city in western France, a woman jumped from the 3rd floor with her two-year-old child in her arms. Some media reports indicate that the 30-year-old woman was trying to escape domestic violence.

Read also:

Benin: Here are the results of the entrance exam to the Natitingou ENS

Benin: here is the list of selected semi-scholars

Benin: everything about signing contracts for aspiring teachers profession

According to information from the Parisian, the couple lived in the apartment of a man who agreed to take her in. The events took place on the night of Saturday 28 to Sunday 29 September, when a dispute broke out between the two partners. The newspaper reported that the 25-year-old companion under the influence of alcohol and jealous was very violent. He even pulled out a knife when the host came between him and his partner.

To escape the man’s blows, the woman took her two-year-old daughter before jumping from the third floor. But they survived the terrible fall. According to the investigation evidence, the little girl was unharmed by the accident. “Luckily, a vegetative cover cushioned the fall,” said a source quoted by the daily. As for the mother, a 45-day temporary work interruption was prescribed.

The police arrested the companion and took him into custody until the judicial investigation was completed.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

In The News Feed

Benin: Ladislas Agbési’s strategic committee

Benin: Barthélémy Kassa talks about the reasons for the DRP’s absence from parliament

Benin – Guy Mitokpè’s developments on Houngbédji’s speech at the DRP Holydays University

Benin: a $16.6 million loan from BOAD.

Bertin Koovi: “I was arrested without any legal reason”

Benin-Non compliance with CAHDP decision: ASYM’s reaction

Benin: Dônklam Abalo meets Sébastien Ajavon in Paris

Benin: Birth of popular movement for freedoom (video)

Cameroon: National dialogue opens this monday at Yaoundé

Benin: the time limit granted by the African Court in Ajavon case has expired

Benin: The DRP refuses to switch to the opposition

Benin – Drp university’s holidays : Me Adrien Houngbédji’s convoluted speech

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More