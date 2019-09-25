Football: Ivorian François Zahoui join central african Republic team

Sport
By Marturin S. ATCHA
François Zahoui, ancien sélectionneur des Éléphants de la Côte d'Ivoire@ Africa Top Sports

François Zahoui former Gold Coast coach has joined the central african Republic team, the federation’s president said at a press conference in Bangui.

Former Niger coach François Zahoui bounced back to Central Africa a week after his departure for the Niger Menas. Celestin Yanindji, the president of the Central African Football Federation, announced the news last tuesday. “I confirm that François Zahoui will be the coach of the Fauves,” he said at a press conference in Bangui. However, the latter did not give details of the contract of the former Ivorian international.

Read also:

Cameroon: Patrick Mboma to succeed Clarence Seedorf?

Spain: the nationality acquired by Ansu Fati

Mercato: Asamoah Gyan takes india direction

Africa vice-champion with Gold Coast’s elephants in 2012, F. Zahoui spent four years (2015-32019) at the head of Niger’s national team. In this new position, the 57-year-old technician will have the heavy responsibility of qualifying the Fauves for the Cameroon 2021 CAN. With the qualifying rounds starting next november, the new coach will have no rest. Housed in Pool E, the Central African Republic will play against Morocco, Burundi and Mauritania.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

In The News Feed

Benin – Fceb receipt: a Boni Yayi pact with Patrice Talon ?

Benin: Aguégués’s mayor leaves Up for Republican Bloc

Border closure: rice bought in Benin via the bush; nigerian nationals challenge their authorities

Algeria: Former army general Khaled Nezzar and his son condanmed for 20 years in prison

enin: Theodore Holo’s entire speech on democracy, parliament…in Africa

Benin – Legislative 2019: the Constitutional Court in an evaluating seminar

Benin: Theodore Holo’s theory on the parliament’s legitimacy

Egypt: Major operation in Cairo, police neutralize six suspected terrorists

Venezuela: Donald Trump pronounces new sanctions against Maduro’s regime

Benin -Trust crisis in FCEB: Houdou Ali’s call to party leaders

World Athletics Championships in Qatar: Yarigo and Ahouanwanou, Benin’s ambassadors in Doha

Gold Coast: back to Abidjan, Henri Konan Bédié confides with Laurent Gbagbo

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More