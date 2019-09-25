Football: Ivorian François Zahoui join central african Republic team

François Zahoui former Gold Coast coach has joined the central african Republic team, the federation’s president said at a press conference in Bangui.

Former Niger coach François Zahoui bounced back to Central Africa a week after his departure for the Niger Menas. Celestin Yanindji, the president of the Central African Football Federation, announced the news last tuesday. “I confirm that François Zahoui will be the coach of the Fauves,” he said at a press conference in Bangui. However, the latter did not give details of the contract of the former Ivorian international.

Africa vice-champion with Gold Coast’s elephants in 2012, F. Zahoui spent four years (2015-32019) at the head of Niger’s national team. In this new position, the 57-year-old technician will have the heavy responsibility of qualifying the Fauves for the Cameroon 2021 CAN. With the qualifying rounds starting next november, the new coach will have no rest. Housed in Pool E, the Central African Republic will play against Morocco, Burundi and Mauritania.