England: Beyonce takes Queen Elizabeth II’s place

By Angèle M.
The American singer and actress Beyoncé has now her wax statue. But at the London Museum, Jay-Z’s wife took the place of  England’s Queen.

After her documentary’s launch “Homecoming” successfully broadcast on Netflix, singer Beyonce made her biggining in London’s famous wax museum. Unlike Meghan Markle who had been taken away from Prince Harry and the royal family to meet celebrities, it was the members of the royal family who welcomed Beyoncé. According to Mce, Queen Elizabeth changed places before returning to her place a few days later.

As shown in the picture, Beyonce was displayed in a yellow hoodie and denim shorts. According to the same source, this Balmain outfit recalls his visit to Coachella or his title “Homecoming”. Indeed, few are the singers whose statues can be found in Madame Tussauds’ home and even fewer in the royal family.

However, as Liz’s relative, Beyoncé has royal blood in her veins. According to CBS News quoted by Marie Claire, Beyoncé and Queen Elizabeth II are cousins. Beyonce is the queen’s 25th cousin, once kidnapped, and their common ancestor is Henry II.

