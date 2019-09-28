Cooperation: Nicolas Maduro announces the arrival of the Russian military in Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on friday, 28 september, the arrival on his territory of the Russian military in order to strengthen the cooperation ties that exist between the two countries.

Two planes carrying russian military personnel crossed Venezuelan soil on saturday. This is what the head of the Chavist regime, Nicolas Maduro, said. In fact, these russian specialists will provide technical support to venezuelan army. According to Maduro quoted by Sputnik, this trip is a testimony to the cooperation between Moscow and Caracas. “President Putin reaffirmed his political, diplomatic and military support for Venezuela… Two planes carrying members of the Military Technical Support Commission have landed in the country,” the Venezuelan head of state said.

Earlier this week, Maduro paid a working visit to the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, considered his most powerful ally in the socio-political crisis in his country. In difficulty against the self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido, this Russian support is a breath of fresh air for Caracas, which is the target of sanctions by the Trump administration. For several months, Maduro and Guaido have been fighting for power in Venezuela.