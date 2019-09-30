Celine Dion: her technician is electrocuted

During the preparation of a concert as part of Celine Dion’s Courage tour, a serious accident occurred. A member of his team nearly died after being electrocuted.

The unexpected happens in succession for the famous singer Celine Dion, who embarked on a world tour on 18 september. The star recently cancelled four concert dates for health reasons. She suffers from an illness caused by a virus in her throat. But this situation is far from being the last. A member of his team was electrocuted and hospitalized.

While she had taken a break to get well, Celine Dion confirmed her presence in Paris, for her five concerts that will take place in summer 2020 in France. But a member of his team had a serious work accident. The technician was involved in the installation of the set design for Celine Dion’s show, which will take place on October 4 in the Montreal Sports Hall at the Bell Centre. According to Page Six, the victim was setting up a set in this 21,000-person room when he received an electric shock and fell impressively. “He was electrocuted while 15 metres above the ground,” the information site said. Propelled from the platform, the victim dislocated his shoulder before being caught by a safety harness, reported Page Six. He was then rushed to hospital, but his life-threatening prognosis is not in sight. “He’s out and he’s fine,” said the source quoted by the media.

To avoid these kinds of incidents in the future, the star proposes that these concerts take place in small venues. “Before my life without the stage, I will make my life with the stage in a different way. Not more, but less. There I do more, more, more, more, more, more, more, more, more… Afterwards, it may be something more… Five musicians, an acoustic “unplugged” show, and small theatres. 1,000 people, 1,200, 2,000 places maximum…”, explained the star. “I want to be able to find myself, like at the beginning, it’s a bit of a loop. And to see and hear each person. To feel and experience this adrenaline as a drug. I still need this,” she added.