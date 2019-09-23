Cameroon-National Dialogue: Trade Union of Workers Confederation speaks to Paul Biya

Through a document made public, Cameroon Trade Union OF Workers Confederation has made his proposals for the national dialogue scheduled of 30 september to friday 4 october 2019. Listed in 30 points, her proposals are aimed at the general interest and at bringing peace, unity and national reconciliation.

On tuesday, 10 september 2019, Cameroonian President Paul Biya delivered his speech to the nation. In his message, he announced a national dialogue to address the problems facing the country. After some political parties, opponents, France and the European Union, which made recommendations asking that Paul Biya allow the separatists to take part in this national base, the Cameroon Trade Union Confederation of Workers? also came to make its contribution.

Through a document marked by 30 points, she made her proposals so that this dialogue, she said, could lead to peace and national unity in the country. Similarly, it calls for the release of the English-speaking leaders and that of Zambo Amougou Jean Marie, Confederal President of the Cstc, detained at the Yaoundé Central Prison for his participation in and contribution to the National Dialogue.

Below, the 30 points distributed in the document of the Trade Union Confederation of Cameroon Workers:

1- Agree on an effective global return to peace, to end the agony of life, work and the economy, in order to get back on the virtuous path of sustainable development.

2- Identify and free leaders from the poles of duties, rights and interests capable of building peace for all.

3- Release comrade Zambo Amougou Jean Marie, Cstc Confederal President , detained at Yaoundé Central Prison for his participation and contribution to the National Dialogue.

4- Release Ngalim Félix and Mancho Bibixy, Leaders of the Anglophone Saxon Youth Council of Cameroon, detained at the Yaoundé Central Prison for their participation and contribution to the National Dialogue.

5- Identify all IDPs, whether or not they are victims of the crisis with their children, for their location, protection, State assistance and the creation of settlement centres with land ownership of the land transfers.

6- Develop a network for the reception of children and people affected by families or 374 decentralized territorial communities (CTDs).

7- Adopt an appropriate finance law for the Zones declared economically affected and socio-economic activities in difficulty.

8- Set up a plan for reconstruction and economic expansion by resurrecting the 30,000 jobs in the CDC, SONARA, the municipalities, agriculture, fisheries, livestock, wood and forests, construction, banks and financial institutions, security, telecommunications, etc…

9- Respect the universal human rights of 10 December 1948.

10- Respect the Ohada Treaty, International Labour Standards and the fundamental rights of workers of the International Labour Organization (ILO), ratified by Cameroon and in force.

11- Respect the Hierarchy of Ohada’s Employee and Social Security Claims.

12- – Increase of the minimum wage from 36,270 CFA francs per month to 150,000 CFA francs per month.

13- Increase in wages and housing and transport allowances for workers, mainly in fragile areas.

14- Amend Law No. 92/007 of 14/07/1992 on the Labour Code, social security laws, social protection and health insurance laws with appropriate Security and Social Zoning.

15- Increase the salaries, allowances and wage accessories of workers and self-employed persons.

16- Review the law on the status of national and local civil servants in accordance with the Constitution of 18 January 1996.

17- Problem of insuring vehicles and drivers in difficult overheated or fragile areas.

18- Inclusion of the urban and rural informal sector in the formal sector.

19- Institution of universal health insurance in accordance with Convention 102 of the International Labour Organization (ILO) and Recommendation 202 of the ILO on National Social Protection Bases.

20- Family benefits for workers, women, children and their families (10,000 CFA francs per child per month).

21- Occupational risk insurance (RF), for all workers, transport personnel and those attached to the vehicle or company as employees or representatives.

22- Raise the amounts of the invalidated old-age pension death (Pvid), for all workers and index it to real incomes such as the Personal Income Tax (IRPP) and the power of life.

23- Reinstate the income tax return for individuals and their families for the payment of property taxes and the income of individuals in urban and rural areas for all.

24- Give more consideration to trade unionists and trade union organisations (ILO Convention 135, Fundamental Workers’ Rights, etc.) and recognise their role.

25- Inclusion of workers, trade union centres and their representatives.

26- Establish social justice and equitable justice for the establishment of comprehensive peace and sustainable development.

27- Protection of the lands of indigenous populations and communities and heritage.

28- Apply the relevant provisions of decentralization with a consistent policy of allocating resources to decentralized local authorities (CTDs), to make them real drivers of sustainable development (MDD).

29- Establish a policy to give priority to bilingualism and promote citizens’ perfect command of English and French.

30- Ensure the passage of the relay between generations for a bridge of prosperity for all….