Cameroon: National dialogue opens this monday at Yaoundé

By Marturin S. ATCHA
Paul Biya, président de la république camerounaise @ChateauNews

In Cameroon, the great national dialogue officially opens on monday 30 september, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ugute. It will bring together several components of the country’s socio-political life.

Initiated under President Paul Biya’s aegis during the speech to the nation on 10 September, the national dialogue opened on Monday at the Yaoundé Congress Centre. Indeed, several hundred participants are expected to attend this meeting, which is considered as a springboard towards resolving the English part crisis and the political crisis that has followed in the country for about three years. In recent days, the Head of Government has initiated direct discussions with politicians, civil society actors and trade union representatives with a view to preparing this meeting properly.

For five days, participants will find ways and means to get the country out of the growing insecurity linked to the presence of separatist groups and especially the great English-speaking crisis. If this is a glimmer of hope, there are many questions about the non-participation of some opposition parties and English-speaking personalities, including separatist leader Julius Ayuk Tabe, who has been sentenced to life imprisonment. In this diversity of opinion, the Cameroonian people hope for a thaw in the crisis.

