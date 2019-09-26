Cameroon-National Dialogue: Biya government guarantees to separatists

Cameroonian President Paul Biya government has announced guarantees in favour of separatists who wish to take part in the national dialogue scheduled for 30 september at Yaoundé Congress Center. According to Cameroonian Prime Minister Dr Dion Ngute Joseph assurrances, reported by Nkongho Felix Agbor, out of about 300 delegates, 200 will come from the English-speaking regions.

On tuesday, 10 september 2019, cameroonian President Paul Biya sent a message to the nation. In his speech, the Head of State announced a national dialogue to resolve the problems facing the country. Scheduled for this 30 september this dialogue leaves many pessimistic that separatist leaders should be allowed to take part in this national forum in order to find appropriate solutions.

Speaking last tuesday after a hearing with Prime Minister Dr. Dion Ngute Joseph, the founder and president of the Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa, Nkongho Felix Agbor, said he was reassured that Anglophones will not surpass Francophones during this meeting, which aims primarily to resolve the Anglophone crisis.

“We also talked about the number of people who are supposed to be present. We looked at the perception that Francophones will eclipse Anglophones. But the Prime Minister assured us and reassured us that out of about 300 delegates, 200 will come from the English-speaking regions,” said Nkongho Felix Agbor quoted by Cameroon News.

At the end of his meeting with the Cameroonian Prime Minister, N. Agbor pleaded the cause of the separatists. He asked that separatists who would like to participate in the dialogue not be arrested. For his part, Prime Minister Dr. Dion Ngute Joseph reportedly stated that no activists coming to Cameroon would be arrested. He believes that it would be contrary to African tradition to arrest his guest.