Bertin Koovi: “I was arrested without any legal reason”

Beninese opponent Bertin Koovi refers to the circumstances of his arrest as unfair. Bertin Koovi, who was received live in Vital Panou’s facebook page on Sunday 29 September 2019, discussed the details of his arrest on 17 april 2019 in Equatorial Guinea.

Bertin Koovi still does not yet know the charges brought by the beninese state against him. All his lawyers’ attempts to get to the bottom of the case have been in vain. “I’m going to be honest with you, I don’t know what I’m being accused of. The reality is that I was arrested without any legal reason,” he said. He claims to have been the victim of a political manoeuvre at the top of the Beninese state.

According to him, he would be accused of the will to undermine the regime through a plot that was under preparation. But according to him, Beninese state has never been able to send evidence to support its accusations. This is what pushed the Equatorial Guinean justice to pronounce his acquittal and release. Despite this court decision, Bertin Koovi is still in prison, although not under the same conditions.

Bertin Koovi still in prison for security reasons

According to Bertin Koovi, who was intervening from the prison, the security forces saw fit to keep him in custody again until he renewed his travel documents to leave the country. Indeed, the court had notified in its decision that the Beninese opponent could not return to Benin; but that he should also leave Equatorial Guinea where he has been living for several years.

But the decision of the security forces to keep him would be justified by a threat to his life. However, he says he does not understand why he must necessarily be kept in prison to protect him, when he could be kept under house arrest as his lawyer has requested.