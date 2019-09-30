Benin: Two robbers arrested in Abomey-Calavi

Security
By Parfait Folly
Soumaïla Yaya, Directeur Général de la Police Républicaine

On friday 27 september, at around 5 a.m., two individuals were arrested by police officers on patrol in the municipality of Abomey-Calavi. They hit a motorcycle taxi driver with a machete before being arrested.

Two individuals aged 22 and 24, in an attempt to take a motorcycle off their target, took Zemidjan at Godomey interchange to go to Atrokpocodji on the Ouidah road. After making sure that no one was nearby to rescue their prey, they beat the poor motorcycle taxi driver with a machete. Alerted, the population went out to rescue him. With the police also on patrol, they helped the population get their hands on the two thugs.

After their arrests, six different complaints were registered against them at  Godomey police station. Which implies that they are repeat offenders. A search of their home revealed another Bajaj motorcycle. They will be presented to the prosecutor to answer for their forfeiture.

