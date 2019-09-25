Benin -Trust crisis in FCEB: Houdou Ali’s call to party leaders

By Edouard Djogbénou
Obtaining the provisional receipt on friday 20 september 2019 caused a crisis of confidence within the party of Cauri forces for an Emerging Benin (FCEB). To prevent an internal division within the largest opposition party, minister Houdou Ali calls for cohesion among the leaders of this political party.

“We follow with pain and sadness the crisis of trust that your Party is going through after obtaining the Receipt in the Conditions that everyone knows: the policy of Guile and Rage of the Breaking Regime. “This is how former Minister Houdou Ali addressed to the Cauri forces for an emerging Benin party (fceb)’s leaders in order to show them his solidarity. For him, in the current political context where the Beninese people are struggling to regain the gains of the conference of the nation’s living forces, cohesion within a political party such as that of the cauris forces for an emerging Benin is more than a necessity. “…In their struggle to reconquer the achievements of the National Conference, the people need a united and strong FCBE Party, they do not want you to fall into the trap set by the enemy,” reads his address to the FCBE.

For the former leader of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Benin, the enemy wants to weaken the Resistance Camp and we must not facilitate his task and devote all our intelligence and energy to save the achievements of february 1990 National Conference, National Heritage bequeathed to the valiant and industrious Beninese people by the late President Mathieu Kérékou, Monsignor Isidore de Souza and their Heroic Partners of PLM Alédjo; he marries. He therefore urges those responsible for this political party not to disappoint the people who rely on their ability to:

.lead criticism and self-criticism in their Party;
create the conditions for the three comrades who manoeuvred to obtain the .Receipt to apologize and obtain forgiveness from the other comrades of the Party;
.to remobilize around their Honorary President, His Excellency President Yayi Boni.

