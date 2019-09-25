Benin: Theodore Holo’s theory on the parliament’s legitimacy

Taking advantage of the inaugural communication at the scientific symposium organized by the National School of Administration and Magistracy (Enam) on monday, 23 september 2019, Prof. Theodore Holo took opportunity to list the foundations of a legitimate parliament.

The former president of the Constitutional Court, bound by a right of reserve since he handed over the baton to Joseph Djogbénou, avoids taking a critical look at the institution he led for five years. But this did not prevent him from giving his opinion on the legitimacy of a parliament that had been validated by the Constitutional Court after the elections. Theodore Holo, at first, tried hard to define what is meant by a legitimate parliament. “legitimacy appears as the quality of a power that corresponds to the aspirations of citizens, that makes its authority accepted and that benefits from spontaneous obedience. What makes the foundation or foundation of this legitimacy is the popular investiture,” he said. But that’s not all. For the professor, “the organs must emanate from the will of the people. This implies that in order to assess the legitimacy of parliament, it is necessary to examine the quality of the electoral process but also, it seems to me, the loyalty of elected officials to the electorate.

Speaking precisely of the quality of the electoral process, Theodore Holo refers to democracy, which remains the power of the people by the people and for the people, by quoting Abraham Lincoln. This therefore presupposes that there is “a political pluralism that allows political parties with different social projects to compete for power. This means that democracy is based on three principles that I believe are essential: competition in the conquest of power, tolerance in its exercise and alternation in its devolution. Therefore, the professor considers that “these elections must be organized by neutral, impartial and consensual bodies.”

Requirements for quality elections

Referring to a decision of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights that forced Côte d’Ivoire to revise a law on the composition of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for its impartiality and neutrality, Theodore Holo lists some requirements to be observed for quality elections. The first requirement is “freedom of the electoral process. Freedom of candidacy, freedom to campaign and freedom of choice that you must express”. The sincerity of the results and the elections are fair are the second and third conditions for a quality election. The fourth requirement, according to prof. Holo, is “the transparency that presupposes that any voter who so wishes, under the control of the constitutional judge, may have access to electoral documents to ensure the sincerity of the vote”. Parity closes the conditions page so that an election is truly credible.