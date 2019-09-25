Benin: The tabernacle of a Catholic church burglarized in Toffo

The Saint Pierre et Paul radio station of Agon was burglarized on the night of Sunday 15 september 2019. The scene took place in the district of Damè, Commune of Toffo.

According to local radio station of Sedohoun, which provided the information, the alleged burglars fraudulently broke into the church and broke into the tabernacle. An act of desecration denounced by Christophe Amoussou, extraordinary minister of the church.

On Sedohoun radio station, he said that the action taken by the alleged burglars was the first since the station’s creation. In his intervention he insinuated that the perpetrators of this acts would not be “foreigners”.