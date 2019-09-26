Benin: the FCEB are the comedians, hammers Candide azannaï

In the presence of his activists on Thursday 26 September 2019 at the party’s headquarters in Cotonou, the president of Restoring Hope political party, former minister Candide Azannaï did not make a gift to the leaders of the Cauri forces for an Emerging Benin who managed to obtain their final receipt, much to the displeasure of the other resistance forces.

He doesn’t believe in what is currently happening in the “cauris” family. According to him, it is nothing more or less than a tragi-comedy. Indeed, as part of the organisation of their party’s next national council, the heads of the political office, as usual, met with activists to discuss the development of national news.

Turning to the last subject relating to their political partner, who has just obtained their final receipt, which confirms their legal existence, Minister Candide Azeanaï invites his activists and the Beninese people to be vigilant. According to Eim, it is the people who suffer from the current governance and he must not allow individuals to deceive them by negotiating positions behind their backs. Caricaturing the current situation within the Forces Cauri for an Emerging Benin, Minister Candide Azannaï says who can give his daughter if after telling her not to go to a club, there are rapists there. But the girl stubbornly goes to a club and comes back to tell you, Dad, I was raped. “Will you believe her?” he asks his activists.