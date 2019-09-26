Benin: the FCEB are the comedians, hammers Candide azannaï

Politics
By Edouard Djogbénou
Le ministre candide Azannaï Photo: BENIN WEB TV

In the presence of his activists on Thursday 26 September 2019 at the party’s headquarters in Cotonou, the president of Restoring Hope political party, former minister Candide Azannaï did not make a gift to the leaders of the Cauri forces for an Emerging Benin who managed to obtain their final receipt, much to the displeasure of the other resistance forces.

He doesn’t believe in what is currently happening in the “cauris” family. According to him, it is nothing more or less than a tragi-comedy. Indeed, as part of the organisation of their party’s next national council, the heads of the political office, as usual, met with activists to discuss the development of national news.

Read also:

Benin: after Jean-Baptiste Elias serious accusations, NAEC’s leader in front of the press today

Benin: reactions of some citizens after the receiving of FCEB’s receipt

C.I-presidential 2020: beninese political scientist Mathias Hounkpè’s call to Gbagbo, Ouattara and Bédié (English)

Turning to the last subject relating to their political partner, who has just obtained their final receipt, which confirms their legal existence, Minister Candide Azeanaï invites his activists and the Beninese people to be vigilant. According to Eim, it is the people who suffer from the current governance and he must not allow individuals to deceive them by negotiating positions behind their backs. Caricaturing the current situation within the Forces Cauri for an Emerging Benin, Minister Candide Azannaï says who can give his daughter if after telling her not to go to a club, there are rapists there. But the girl stubbornly goes to a club and comes back to tell you, Dad, I was raped. “Will you believe her?” he asks his activists.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

In The News Feed

Benin: MPs at the ICT school for two days

Saudi Arabia: “We are proud of our defence systems”

Algeria: release of a contestation figure

Benin: Unamab President Marc Dadaglo appointed to Cotonou Appeal Court

Benin: What will Azannaï say about the final receipt of the FCEB today in front of his party’s activists?

Cameroon-National Dialogue: Biya government guarantees to separatists

Benjamin Netanyahu chosen by the President to form a coalition government

Donald Trump: How far will the scandal of his phone call go

Benin: Michel Adjaka appointed by President Talon’s government

Libya: Thunderclap, Khalifa Haftar agrees to dialogue

Ivory Coast: President Alassane Ouattara received as in pump in his native region

Benin: SECURIPORT’s reaction after his convocation by Economic and Financial’s Brigade

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More