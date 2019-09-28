Benin: The DRP refuses to switch to the opposition

On the eve of the 2016 presidential elections, the Party of Democratic Renewal (RPD) had decided to stop being an opposition. The party has now committed itself to becoming the presidential movement. This is why, after the failure of its candidate Lionel Zinsou, the RPD immediately declared its support for President Patrice Talon. Today, this belonging to the movement is not really going well. But the RPD does not regret its choice and does not think about going backwards.

The president of the RPD explained on Saturday 28 September at the party’s Holiday University why the party could not fall into opposition despite the misery it is experiencing within the movement. Adrien Houngbédji knows that many of his militants would like to join the opposition to fight the current regime; but he is convinced that this is not the best solution.

“I know that many of you are tempted, because of this frustration, to disown Ifangni’s line and to fall into this opposition that we have strongly rejected. Many of you wish it: in good faith! Our opponents push us into it: it’s a trap. Let us not fall into the trap“, Adrien Houngbédji warned RPD activists

For Adrien Houngbédji, things are not going badly. As proof, he pointed out that all of Benin is under construction, particularly in the regions in which the party is influential. “The cities and villages where we have influence also need roads, bridges, maternity, schools, health centers, water and electricity. And we see some of them, in the process of being realized: we cannot deny it,” he said before inviting his activists to continue to support Patrice Talon because “to fall into opposition is to renounce all this. We have experienced it,” he added.