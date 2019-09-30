Benin: singer Ida without brassiere (photo)

Fashion
By Angèle M.
Ida La reine, chanteuse béninoise @ Fb

For a few days now, beninese singer, Ida the queen, has been at the heart of a controversy. The singer of the title “lies” is accused of having displayed herself almost naked on social networks.

Between profile photos of her social accounts and publications, singer Ida la Reine is one of those artists who publish their photos on social networks. A few days ago, the artist published a picture in which she was without a brassiere holding her nipples in her hands. Considered indecent by fans, the photo was widely criticized for the point to make the young woman react.

 

“It really makes me laugh, my body is art, I love art, I’m in art,” she introduced in a video in which she didn’t miss her critics. “Those who criticize me, leave me alone, now, stop it, you hypocrites, I don’t play the saint in front of the curtain. I didn’t go into Cotonou in a bikini, I took the picture at the beach, I wear my clothes in relation to what I create, do and where I go” can be heard in his video perceived as a right to answer his critics.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

In The News Feed

Benin: Ladislas Agbési’s strategic committee

Benin: Barthélémy Kassa talks about the reasons for the DRP’s absence from parliament

Benin – Guy Mitokpè’s developments on Houngbédji’s speech at the DRP Holydays University

Benin: a $16.6 million loan from BOAD.

Bertin Koovi: “I was arrested without any legal reason”

Benin-Non compliance with CAHDP decision: ASYM’s reaction

Benin: Dônklam Abalo meets Sébastien Ajavon in Paris

Benin: Birth of popular movement for freedoom (video)

Cameroon: National dialogue opens this monday at Yaoundé

Benin: the time limit granted by the African Court in Ajavon case has expired

Benin – Drp university’s holidays : Me Adrien Houngbédji’s convoluted speech

Benin: Adrien Houngbédji raises doubts about the 8th legislature

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More