Benin: singer Ida without brassiere (photo)

For a few days now, beninese singer, Ida the queen, has been at the heart of a controversy. The singer of the title “lies” is accused of having displayed herself almost naked on social networks.

Between profile photos of her social accounts and publications, singer Ida la Reine is one of those artists who publish their photos on social networks. A few days ago, the artist published a picture in which she was without a brassiere holding her nipples in her hands. Considered indecent by fans, the photo was widely criticized for the point to make the young woman react.

“It really makes me laugh, my body is art, I love art, I’m in art,” she introduced in a video in which she didn’t miss her critics. “Those who criticize me, leave me alone, now, stop it, you hypocrites, I don’t play the saint in front of the curtain. I didn’t go into Cotonou in a bikini, I took the picture at the beach, I wear my clothes in relation to what I create, do and where I go” can be heard in his video perceived as a right to answer his critics.