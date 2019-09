Benin: Receipt of 75,000 counters by Minister Jean-Claude Houssou

The Minister of Energy, Jean-Claude Houssou, received seventy-five thousand electric meters on Friday 27 September at the port of Cotonou.

70,000 single-phased and 5,000 three-phased meters to relieve the needy populations. This is the total number of meters received this Friday by the Minister in charge of energy. This is a first shipment out of a total of 275,000 meters ordered by the Beninese state. In this video, follow the impressions of Minister Jean-Claude Houssou.