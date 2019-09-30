Benin: Police officers congratulated by Soumaïla Yaya

On monday 30 september 2019, Republican police officers received congratulations from their superiors at the flag ceremony. The Director General of the Republican Police congratulated his elements for the results obtained in recent days.

In recent days, the republican police have been deploying great resources to fight large-scale banditry. Convincing results have been obtained and recently presented to the press. Based on these elements which prove the relevance of the operation, Soumaïla Yaya addressed her satisfaction to the security agents.

After the congratulations, the head of Republican Police invited his elements to continue in the same vein. A few weeks before the end of the year celebrations, the Republican Police intend to work harder to safeguard the peace and quietude of the peaceful citizens.