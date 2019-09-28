Benin – nigerian borders closed: Drp calls the Members of Parliament and government

By Parfait Folly
Me Adrien Houngbédji Photo: fr.wikipedia

Since 20 august 2019, nigerian authorities have decided to unilaterally close their land borders with some of their neighbours, including Benin. President Adrien Houngbédji talks about the consequences, the government’s communication deficit and the inaction of parliamentarians.

The 2019 year  is a year of hardship for Benin, he introduced this part of his speech. For Adrien Houngbédji, Benin and Nigeria cannot avoid rubbing shoulders. That is why he believes that “we can change the history of two countries. But that it is difficult to exchange geography”. The Democratic Renewal Party sees the difficulty for the two countries to do without each other. He therefore urges the authorities of both countries to sit down and take the right measure to put an end to this “arm wrestling match that has gone on too long, and to find solutions to end the suffering. Because people are suffering.”

Sharing the difficulties of the population given the extent of the damage caused by this measure by the Eastern giant, Adrien Houngbédji deplores the government’s lack of communication. “Government should communicate to enlighten public opinion: it does not do” he seems to condemn. For him, since the government has opted for silence, “the National Assembly should question the government in question about current events: it does not do so, leaving the field open to social networks and fakenews to poison public opinion”.

