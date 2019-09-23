Benin: MPs in plenary on Wednesday 25th for the urgent examination of four issues

The sixth special session of the year 2019 opened on Monday 23rd of September at the Palace of the Governors. After unanimously adopting the urgent procedure expressed by the 61 requesting deputies of the aforementioned session, Louis Vlavonou convened his colleagues for next Wednesday to examine the concerned questions.

Four items are on the agenda of this session. This is the examination of the Draft Law authorizing the ratification of the loan agreement signed in Marrakech on 5th April 2019 between the Republic of Benin and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BEDA) as part of the financing of the Project to Support the National University of Agriculture (NUA) and the University of Technology Sciences, Engineering and Mathematics (UTSEM) and the examination of the Draft Law authorizing the ratification of the loan agreement signed in Cotonou on 7th May 2019 between the Republic of Benin and the African Development Fund (ADF) as part of the financing of the Project to Support the Development of the Cashew Sector and Agricultural Entrepreneurship on the one hand.

On the other hand, the parliamentarians will have to vote on the examination of the draft law authorising the ratification of the loan agreement signed on 20th May 2019 in Cotonou between the Republic of Benin and the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) as part of the complementary financing of the Equipment and Rehabilitation Project of Benin’s health facilities and the examination of the Draft Law authorizing the ratification of the loan agreement signed in Lomé, Togo, on 16 th October 2019. of Benin’s health facilities and the examination of the Draft Law authorizing the ratification of the loan agreement signed in Lomé, Togo, on 16 July 2919 between the Republic of Benin and the West African Development Bank (WADB) as part of the partial financing of the Djougou Road Development and Asphalting Project -Pèhunco-Kérou-Banikoara 68 kilometres long.

Noting the urgency, given that Benin risks losing loans if the deadlines pass, the elected representatives agreed to hold a plenary session under urgent procedure on Wednesday 25 September for their adoption. The files have been assigned to the various commissions for study.