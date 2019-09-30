Benin: management of Hajj 2019, conveyors held in custody at the BEF

Society
By Edouard Djogbénou
Prisoners stand behind bars, at the prison in Garowe, Puntland state, in northeastern Somalia, on December 14, 2016. The prison facilitates the rehabilitation of convicted Somali pirates and suspected Al-Shabaab jihadists. / AFP PHOTO / MOHAMED ABDIWAHAB

The transport staff of the last trip are in the mesh of the Economic and Financial Brigade (BEF). They are accused of acts of mismanagement of Hajj 2019 and overcharging of the pilgrims’ housing bills. 

Bad weather for Hajj 2019 pilgrim conveyors. They were questioned and listened to by the members of the Economic and Financial Brigade about several irregularities in the management of the pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia and were held in police custody at the brigade’s premises. According to information provided by the daily newspaper “Fraternité”, the arrest of these escorts follows an investigation opened by the police after rumours about the conditions under which pilgrims are accommodated in Saudi Arabia.

Read also:

Benin: everything about signing contracts for aspiring teachers profession

Benin – Malpractice at the CNCB: the structure provides clarifications

Benin: here is the list of selected scholarship holders

Investigations by the Republican Police show that the resources made available by the State to allow pilgrims to enjoy pleasant stays have been poorly managed.  For example, the conveyors housed their patriots in very poor conditions while overcharging housing receipts. In addition, it is noted that some 40 spaces offered by the transport agency for the transport of guides have been diverted for other purposes. A series of irregularities that led to their continued detention in the Economic and Financial Brigade for the remainder of the investigation.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

In The News Feed

Benin: Barthélémy Kassa talks about the reasons for the DRP’s absence from parliament

Benin – Guy Mitokpè’s developments on Houngbédji’s speech at the DRP Holydays University

Benin: a $16.6 million loan from BOAD.

Bertin Koovi: “I was arrested without any legal reason”

Benin-Non compliance with CAHDP decision: ASYM’s reaction

Benin: Dônklam Abalo meets Sébastien Ajavon in Paris

Benin: Birth of popular movement for freedoom (video)

Cameroon: National dialogue opens this monday at Yaoundé

Benin: the time limit granted by the African Court in Ajavon case has expired

Benin: The DRP refuses to switch to the opposition

Benin – Drp university’s holidays : Me Adrien Houngbédji’s convoluted speech

Benin: Adrien Houngbédji raises doubts about the 8th legislature

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More