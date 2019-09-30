Benin: management of Hajj 2019, conveyors held in custody at the BEF

The transport staff of the last trip are in the mesh of the Economic and Financial Brigade (BEF). They are accused of acts of mismanagement of Hajj 2019 and overcharging of the pilgrims’ housing bills.

Bad weather for Hajj 2019 pilgrim conveyors. They were questioned and listened to by the members of the Economic and Financial Brigade about several irregularities in the management of the pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia and were held in police custody at the brigade’s premises. According to information provided by the daily newspaper “Fraternité”, the arrest of these escorts follows an investigation opened by the police after rumours about the conditions under which pilgrims are accommodated in Saudi Arabia.

Investigations by the Republican Police show that the resources made available by the State to allow pilgrims to enjoy pleasant stays have been poorly managed. For example, the conveyors housed their patriots in very poor conditions while overcharging housing receipts. In addition, it is noted that some 40 spaces offered by the transport agency for the transport of guides have been diverted for other purposes. A series of irregularities that led to their continued detention in the Economic and Financial Brigade for the remainder of the investigation.