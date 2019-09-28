Benin – Legislative 2019: “Died for nothing ?, wounded for nothing… ?”, Adrien Houngbédji

On Saturday, 28 September 2019, Democratic Renewal Party (DRP) was at the Holiday University. The party’s president, Adrien Houngbédji, in his speech did not hide the electoral crisis that occurred during the April 2019 parliamentary elections. He congratulated his activists for keeping the peace through their calm.

Excluded from the April 2019 parliamentary elections, the PRD was one of the political groups that banned mood demonstrations by its militants. The party had disassociated itself from all the actions that could lead to clashes between demonstrators and police forces. For Adrien Houngbédji, this was the price to pay to preserve peace despite the unfair exclusion of the DRP party.

At the University of Vacation today, he revisited these events by saluting the wisdom of the DRP activists. According to him, during this period there were “dead and wounded for nothing”. And it was against this deplorable situation that the DRP protected its activists. “The DRP did not want to throw its militants bare-handedly into the street to confront over-equipped security forces without prior strategic reflection and without real prospects for results. Died for nothing, wounded for nothing, because it doesn’t please us, we didn’t want that for our activists,” he said.

The attitude of DRP activists welcomed

President Adrien Houngbédji congratulates the DRP militants who followed their party’s word. According to him, all the conditions were in place to push his party to the end; but wisdom took over. Be without regret for keeping calm when you were unfairly excluded from the parliamentary elections, be without regret for staying at home and not disrupting either the election campaign, the polls or the installation of the new Assembly,” he said of the DRP activists.

It should be recalled that apart from the DRP and two other parties claiming to be part of the opposition, the entire opposition had been excluded from the electoral process. The crisis caused by this situation has led to clashes between the population and the police in several localities in the country, particularly in Cotonou, where deaths and injuries have been recorded.