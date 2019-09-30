Benin: Ladislas Agbési’s strategic committee

By Parfait Folly
A new movement has just emerged. This is the general movement in support of Dr. Ladislas Prosper Agbési. This group aims to defend and safeguard the political positions of the Beninese businessman based in South Africa.

Candidate for the 2016 presidential election before withdrawing, Ladislas Prosper Agbési has been talking about himself for some time. Fundamentally against the management of the power of the rupture, he never misses an opportunity to fire a red ball at Patrice Talon and his clan. Especially in the last legislative elections, his positions were quite radical. As a result, Ladislas Agbési has managed to gain populations’s esteem who share the same political points of view with him.

It is to perpetuate this fight that they consider noble that some citizens have decided to come together to better coordinate the actions of their favourite. Thus, an office composed of sons and daughters from the four cardinal points of the country was set up for, they said, the liberation of the country. So here is the nomenclature of the office.

