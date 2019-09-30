Benin: here are the results of ENSTIC entrance exam

SocietySocieties
By Cochimau S. Houngbadji
Les étudiants de 3eme année de l'ENSTIC lors d'un cours de "Recherche documentaire en ligne" au CNF de Cotonou ph: @cnfcotonou

The new graduates who wrote for the entrance exam to the National School of Information and Communication Sciences and Techniques (ENSTIC) are now fixed on their fate. The list of persons provisionally declared admitted is as follows:

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

In The News Feed

Brazil-Senegal friendly match: Aliou Cissé invites 23 Lions to entend

Benin: a $16.6 million loan from BOAD.

Benin – Drp university’s holidays : Me Adrien Houngbédji’s convoluted speech

Benin: Adrien Houngbédji raises doubts about the 8th legislature

Barcelona: Another hard hit for Ousmane Dembélé!

Benin – nigerian borders closed: Drp calls the Members of Parliament and government

Benin: Democratic Renewal Party closes legislative page

Benin: Adrien Houngbédji’s laurels to Patrice Talon

Senegal: Macky Sall sends a message to Me Wade, is reconciliation already in place?

Cameroon: ousted from the Douala’s port, Bolloré group relies on Paul Biya

Benin: Gone for health reasons, Boni Yayi could return earlier than expected

Benin: The Democratic Renewal Party at its Holiday University

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More