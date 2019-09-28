Benin – Drp university’s holidays : Me Adrien Houngbédji’s convoluted speech

Since saturday morning of 28 september, Democratic Renewal Party has been holding his holiday university. At this traditional meeting, the party’s president, Adrien Houngbédji, delivered a two-way speech. Both to the government and to the members of the eighth legislature, the leader of the political party sent sweet and sour messages.

In his speech, Me Adrien Houngbédji first listed the reasons why his party should support the current government. Even though he acknowledges that his party has neither a deputy nor a minister, he wants to be faithful to the new line that the party gave itself in Ifangni in 2014. Belonging to the movement at all costs. The reasons for this choice are known to activists. These include road, health, educational and other infrastructure….. We must be in favour of the movement to benefit from these things, which are the duty of any responsible government, seems to support the Drp. His President declares “let us continue giving the government and Patrice TALON our frank and loyal support, because the cities and villages where we are influential also need roads, bridges, maternity, schools, health centres, water and electricity”.

At the same time, during the same speech, he came back to throw some spikes at the government, which he supported despite everything. “Beninese also want their standard of living to be improved: they want to be able to feed themselves without difficulty; they want to treat themselves better than in the past. They want a little more consideration, a little more humanity, a little more proximity, a little more wealth sharing, because the reforms made by men are made for men. Our people want to live in harmony with their great neighbour, NIGERIA. Our people aspire to see democracy, freedoms, pluralism, human rights, solidarity, etc. preserved,” Adrien Houngbédji claims. This will mean that support without participation is not only limited to infrastructure but also to what the political opposition denounces. It is better to declare constructive opposition than to spit in the soup with intelligence.

Uncertainties about the legitimacy of parliament

Turning to the issue of border closures, Adrien Houngbédji condemned the deputies for not having questioned the government. This cry of heart seems to be a recognition of the parliament installed on 16 may 2019. But very early on, the illusion disappeared. He revived himself by questioning the legitimacy of the parliament composed only of members of the movement. “Can this National Assembly, elected and installed under the conditions we know, and where only our fellow deputies of the movement sit, remain for four years, the representation of our people and their democracy?

While he also supports the government’s action programme to ensure that his party’s militants benefit from the state’s infrastructure, he is throwing a paving stone into the boredom of his other comrades who were lucky enough to be elected to parliament. “To support the PAG, is it essential that we lose our identity, an identity forged at the cost of 30 years of sacrifice by our activists?

Will we succeed in safeguarding freedom of opinion, freedom of the press, freedom of peaceful demonstration? These questions are in opposition to the idea of frank, loyal support for the government and his leader.