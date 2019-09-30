Benin: Dr Falilou Adébo is led to his final resting house

Died following a short illness, Dr Falilou Adébo, vice-president of Benin National Order of Pharmacists , will be buried this afternoon in Porto-Novo, confide sources close to his family at 24 hours in Benin.

The now late director of the Purchasing group of pharmacists in Benin (Gapob), Falilou Adébo, will be taken to his final resting place on Monday, September 30. Died that same day following a short illness, he was the promoter of Toxi-labo, a well-known laboratory in Cotonou and vice-president of the national order of pharmacists of Benin.

He had been convicted in the case of counterfeit medicines by the Cotonou court. In december 2018, he was released after paying a bond of ten million of our francs.