Benin: Dônklam Abalo meets Sébastien Ajavon

Last august, he was the subject of a major controversy because he accepted the invitation of Minister Oswald Homeky, who was celebrating his son’s baptism. Severely criticized on the web, LSU party’s Communication Officer cracked and made amends. Many had linked this excuse to probable pressure from Sébastien Ajavon, honorary president of the SLU. This weekend in Paris, the two men met, certainly to put an end to this controversy.

This weekend in Paris, where he has found refuge for several months, the honorary president of the Liberal Social Union (LSU) party spoke with Dônklam Abalo, the Party’s Communications Officer. This meeting comes a few days after the controversy surrounding the presence of Dônklam Abalo at the baptism of Minister Oswald Homeky’s son. Referring to the political divergence between the current regime and Sebastien Ajvaon, Dônklam Abalo’s detractors had considered and argued that he should not display himself in this way with Homeky.

According to some sources, this situation has cooled his relations with Sébastien Ajavon. There would be water in the gas. Paris meeting is therefore an opportunity for the two men to show the world that under no circumstances has this controversy overtaken their collaboration. And this is illustrated very well in the writings of Dônklam Abalo. “A leader is a leader. A leader remains a leader. This is Sébastien Ajavon who, as usual, has been able to put himself above the crowd,” he wrote on his Facebook page.