Benin: dissatisfied aspiring of teachers profession

The teachers retained in the database are not on line with the terms of the contract proposed by the National Employment Agency (Anpe). They call for flexibility in contractual decisions.

Temporary teachers who have now been converted into aspiring teachers are finding it difficult to accept the contract they are being offered. In the past, the hourly quota was debated for an increase. But the contract that the Anpe offers them, within the framework of the special pre-insertion programme in education, is far from being better, worse than the old one. The emoluments offered to them do not meet with their approval. Acting as their spokesperson, Eddy Camille Kotto, in a text published on Monday 30 September, wondered: “Their salary is now between 95,000 and 125,000 for 80-88 hours of classes per month with a ban on private practice. Is it easy today to increase from 200,000 to 100,000 as a monthly allowance?” he tries to understand.

This critical situation should normally be compensated by the hours of vacation in private colleges. But, denounces aspiring Kotto, the contract with the Anpe prohibits the teachers concerned from practising what is known as “private clients practice” unless authorized by the departmental directors. While it is very often the private sector’s salary that helps the occasional teacher before the state prepares its payment statements, aspirants ask themselves many questions without being able to find adequate answers.

Fantasy assignments

The other irritating subject remains affections without taking into account the places where the aspirants live. For a nine-month contract and a paltry salary, people are sent hundreds of kilometres from their homes. “Teachers previously in service in Cotonou, having dialed in Cotonou, found themselves in northern Benin (Kandi, Koaundé, Pèrèrè, Parakou…), a land that is totally foreign to them. In what state of mind will these teachers take up their duties?” he wondered. Eddy Kotto really believes that “this is actually the consequence of the lack of anticipation and haste in carrying out this reform”. He does not understand “how to understand that teachers are forced to take service hundreds of kilometres from their place of residence, far from their families (spouses, wives, children) and this after four (04) months of financial drought, without any support?” Certainly the government will take this into account for years to come if the experiment is to be repeated.