Benin – Diagnostic assessment: boycott teachers sanctioned

Non classé
By Cochimau S. Houngbadji
Salimane Karimou, ministre des enseignements maternel et primaire ph: présidence de la république

The 2008 community teachers paid into State Contract Agents (ACE) were invited to a diagnostic evaluation on 24 August and 07 September 2019. But the authorities in charge of pre-school and primary education have found that some of the teachers concerned have deliberately chosen not to participate in the evaluation. They have just been sanctioned pending the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings.

By decision N°0426, the Minister of Maternal and Primary Education suspended the teachers who were paid back in 2008 and deliberately chose not to participate in the diagnostic assessment organised for them on 24 August 2019.

Read also:

Benin: Restoring Hope prepares its national council on Thursday 26th september

Border closures: Nigeria suffers from its own measures

Guests at Misha Nonoo’s wedding in Italy, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fly away without Archie.

“Upon hearing the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings, persons transferred to State Contract Agents with effect from 1 January 2008… who deliberately chose not to take part in the professional knowledge assessment of 24 August and 07 September 2019 organised by the Government shall be suspended from their duties”, states the decision in its article 1

Minister Salimane Karimou has just implemented the threats raised on the eve of the diagnostic assessment. It should be noted that secondary school teachers were also concerned by this evaluation, which according to the Government should make it possible to identify teachers’ weaknesses in order to provide adequate solutions.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

In The News Feed

Benin: Ladislas Agbési’s strategic committee

Benin: Barthélémy Kassa talks about the reasons for the DRP’s absence from parliament

Benin – Guy Mitokpè’s developments on Houngbédji’s speech at the DRP Holydays University

Benin: a $16.6 million loan from BOAD.

Bertin Koovi: “I was arrested without any legal reason”

Benin-Non compliance with CAHDP decision: ASYM’s reaction

Benin: Dônklam Abalo meets Sébastien Ajavon in Paris

Benin: Birth of popular movement for freedoom (video)

Cameroon: National dialogue opens this monday at Yaoundé

Benin: the time limit granted by the African Court in Ajavon case has expired

Benin: The DRP refuses to switch to the opposition

Benin – Drp university’s holidays : Me Adrien Houngbédji’s convoluted speech

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More