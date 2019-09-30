Benin – Diagnostic assessment: boycott teachers sanctioned

The 2008 community teachers paid into State Contract Agents (ACE) were invited to a diagnostic evaluation on 24 August and 07 September 2019. But the authorities in charge of pre-school and primary education have found that some of the teachers concerned have deliberately chosen not to participate in the evaluation. They have just been sanctioned pending the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings.

By decision N°0426, the Minister of Maternal and Primary Education suspended the teachers who were paid back in 2008 and deliberately chose not to participate in the diagnostic assessment organised for them on 24 August 2019.

“Upon hearing the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings, persons transferred to State Contract Agents with effect from 1 January 2008… who deliberately chose not to take part in the professional knowledge assessment of 24 August and 07 September 2019 organised by the Government shall be suspended from their duties”, states the decision in its article 1

Minister Salimane Karimou has just implemented the threats raised on the eve of the diagnostic assessment. It should be noted that secondary school teachers were also concerned by this evaluation, which according to the Government should make it possible to identify teachers’ weaknesses in order to provide adequate solutions.