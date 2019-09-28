Benin: Democratic Renewal Party closes legislative page

Me Adrien Houngbédji does not want to waste his time crying over the spilled milk. That is what we should remember from his speech this Saturday when he spoke about his party’s exclusion from the last legislative elections. He invites them to turn the page in order to better face the upcoming municipal elections.

The Democratic Renewal (Drp) party was excluded from the parliamentary elections of 28 april 2019, the party’s president admits. In his speech, he invited the militants of the Rainbow Party to consider that it was a human error of appreciation or outright misunderstandings. “Let’s not try to find out. Let’s not try to talk. To want to do it, to want to talk, we risk awakening old quarrels. It’s not necessary,” he advises. Better still, he invites them to be “without resentment for the mistakes and misunderstandings of which we have been victims”.

For Adrien Houngbédji, what matters right now is the battle for the upcoming municipal, communal and local elections. The Prd will go to the communal elections, says the Tchoko-choko leader. He asks his lieutenants not to give up. For him, the movement is a family to which the party will contribute its grain of salt. It is with this in mind that he states: “Let us win together, with the other parties that support the Government. May our victory be their victory! May their victory be our victory!”

Houngbédji talks about his party’s “killers

He took the opportunity to throw a few spikes, in a very diplomatic way, at his political opponents. “some of our compatriots are tainted by the hatred of the PRD, tainted by the ambition to erase the PRD from the political landscape, tainted by the ambition to erase us from the history of this country,” he reminds his militants before telling them to be vigilant because they have not yet given up on their purpose. It is to get around their plan that the former president of the National Assembly urges activists never to allow them to reach their end. However, he notes that “the repetition of the scenario we have known can be a source of disorder. Benin needs peace, and men of peace.”