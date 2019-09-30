Benin: Barthélémy Kassa talks about the reasons for the DRP’s absence from parliament

At the holiday university of the Democratic Renewal Party on Saturday 28 September, several political parties were invited to speak. At the desk, Barthélémy Kassa, representative of the Republican Bloc, made a point of honour about the party’s absence from parliament.

Unlike the other political groups present at the holiday university of Adrien Houngbédji’s party, the Raising Horse Party revealed the reasons for the absence of the Rainbow Party in the Hemicycle. Through its representative, Barthélémy Dahoga Kassa, far from being a demerit, the party itself would have chosen to observe a period of parliamentary rest before returning to it. The prd would have opted for “a period of latency after the implementation of political reforms”, according to Barthélémy Kassa, quoted by Evenement Précis.

As though to rub knif in the wound, the member reminded the activists and leaders of the Choko-Choko that they had begun the creation of the Republican Bloc together. But political intrigues have overcame this union, which began from the beginning to realize the Head of State’s vision for political reforms. But when it comes to the finish, Boni Yayi’s former minister points out, the two parties have, with a few differences, converging texts.