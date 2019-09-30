Benin: a $16.6 million loan from BOAD.

With one and a half years to go before the end of his first five-year term, President Patrice Talon makes a point of honouring social projects. In this chapter of the government’s action programme, mobilising resources to implement the government’s action programme is on the right track.

Following the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) which granted 41 billion CFA francs to beninese government for the management of the construction of social housing, Benin has also just received another 10 billion CFA francs in other resources for the same project. Indeed, the West African Development Bank (BOAD) has just granted Benin a loan of CFAF 10 billion. This financial windfall won by Benin thanks to the dynamism of the Minister of Economy and Finance, will be allocated to the financing programme for the construction of 20,000 social housing units.

The signing of the loan agreement agreement between the financial institution and Benin took place last weekend between Christian Adovèlandé, President of the West African Development Bank and the Beninese Minister of Economy and Finance, Romuald Wadagni, on the sidelines of the work of the Council of Statutory Ministers of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA). This pool brings the total resources mobilized for social housing projects to 50 billion. The 41 billion CFA francs granted by the Islamic Development Bank in Benin corresponded to 82% of the resources to be committed for this project. The BOAD loan only brings the government closer to the realization of this project, which is one of the five-year flagship social projects.