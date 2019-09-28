Barcelona: Another hard hit for Ousmane Dembélé!

By Marturin S. ATCHA
Ousmane Dembélé, international français du FC Barcelone @Blaugranas.fr

FC Barcelona once again loses Ousmane Dembélé. Wounded on the first day of the Liga, the French world champion is announced again to the crippled on Saturday.

This is bad news for the Catalan club that travelled to Getafe this afternoon. Ousmane Dembélé, who is likely to animate the left flank of the Barca and bring more rhythm to the game, has had a last minute relapse. “The Catalan striker felt a discomfort in his left thigh and will take tests to find out the exact extent of the injury,” wrote the Spanish champions via tweeter.

The injury, which occurred just minutes before the match, completely disrupted the coach’s plans, with only three players left on his attacking line, including Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann and Carles Pérez. Barca made a very unconvincing start to the season with some of the executives in the infirmary. We will have to wait for the tests to find out how long the former Stade Rennais player has been unavailable through Dortmund.

