Barca: We know a little more about Lionel Messi’s injury

Lionel Messi, who went out in the first half of the match against Villarreal on 24 tuesday september at Camp Nou, felt embarrassment in the abductor, according to Barça coach Ernesto Valverde.

The pulga had started his match well. In command of the first experience of the MSG offensive machine, the Argentinian gave a decisive pass to Frenchman Antoine Grizmann, who made the most of it by opening the scoring for the Catalans. In this match, which ended with a 2-1 win for Barça, Lionel Messi had to abandon his team-mates before half-time, leaving his place to Frenchman Ousmane Dembele.

According to Ernesto Valverde, Messi felt genes in the abductor and Barca didn’t want to take any risks for the Argentine star: “Messi felt genes in the abductor and we preferred not to take any risks. We’ll see how it develops,” says Foot Mercato.

Barcelona FC should give more details in the next few hours on Lionel Messi’s state.