Anh Dao Traxel, absent at Jacques Chirac’s funeral

Célébrité
By Angèle M.
Anh-Dao Traxel et Jacques Chirac @ Soirmag

The funeral of former French President Jacques Chirac began on Monday, 30 September 2019. At the tribute ceremony held in the Church of Saint Sulpice on Monday, the absence of Anh Dao Traxel, Jacques Chirac’s adopted daughter, was very remarkable.

Anh Dao Traxel, Jacques Chirac’s adopted daughter, has been away from the Chirac clan for several years and was the missing person in the tribute paid to her father at Saint Sulpice Church on Monday. First, she was informed of the death of the former President of the Republic in the press and her attendance at the funeral of the former President of the Republic is currently uncertain. According to Gala magazine, she was not invited to tributes like Claude Chirac and his son Martin Rey-Chirac sitting in the front row, not far from the former heads of state. The media reports that as a prelude to the tributes, a strictly family ceremony was held earlier in the day at the Saint-Louis des Invalides Church in the presence of Bernadette Chirac.

Read also:

NICKI MINAJ: The star takes a break from her retirement to sign a title ?

Justin Bieber will celebrate his religious wedding with Hailey Baldwin

Nigeria: Release of former Super Eagles coach’s mother kidnapped

Following the announcement of Jacques Chirac’s death on Thursday 26 September 2019, Anh Dao Traxel greeted the former head of state’s humanism and “big heart”. “Daddy, a tender hen with his three daughters, with a lot of humour (…) I keep the image of 25 years ago, when I worked with him at the Paris City Hall,” she told RTL.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

In The News Feed

Benin: Ladislas Agbési’s strategic committee

Benin: Barthélémy Kassa talks about the reasons for the DRP’s absence from parliament

Benin – Guy Mitokpè’s developments on Houngbédji’s speech at the DRP Holydays University

Benin: a $16.6 million loan from BOAD.

Bertin Koovi: “I was arrested without any legal reason”

Benin-Non compliance with CAHDP decision: ASYM’s reaction

Benin: Dônklam Abalo meets Sébastien Ajavon in Paris

Benin: Birth of popular movement for freedoom (video)

Cameroon: National dialogue opens this monday at Yaoundé

Benin: the time limit granted by the African Court in Ajavon case has expired

Benin: The DRP refuses to switch to the opposition

Benin – Drp university’s holidays : Me Adrien Houngbédji’s convoluted speech

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More