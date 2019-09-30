Anh Dao Traxel, absent at Jacques Chirac’s funeral

The funeral of former French President Jacques Chirac began on Monday, 30 September 2019. At the tribute ceremony held in the Church of Saint Sulpice on Monday, the absence of Anh Dao Traxel, Jacques Chirac’s adopted daughter, was very remarkable.

Anh Dao Traxel, Jacques Chirac’s adopted daughter, has been away from the Chirac clan for several years and was the missing person in the tribute paid to her father at Saint Sulpice Church on Monday. First, she was informed of the death of the former President of the Republic in the press and her attendance at the funeral of the former President of the Republic is currently uncertain. According to Gala magazine, she was not invited to tributes like Claude Chirac and his son Martin Rey-Chirac sitting in the front row, not far from the former heads of state. The media reports that as a prelude to the tributes, a strictly family ceremony was held earlier in the day at the Saint-Louis des Invalides Church in the presence of Bernadette Chirac.

Following the announcement of Jacques Chirac’s death on Thursday 26 September 2019, Anh Dao Traxel greeted the former head of state’s “humanism“ and “big heart”. “Daddy, a tender hen with his three daughters, with a lot of humour (…) I keep the image of 25 years ago, when I worked with him at the Paris City Hall,” she told RTL.