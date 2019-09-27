Algeria-presidential: two former prime ministers of Bouteflika candidates

En Algérie,. Il s’agit d’Abdelmadjid Tebboune et Ali Benflis, deux anciens caciques du régime Bouteflika.

Contestée par la rue, l’élection présidentielle algérienne aura bel et bien lieu le 12 décembre prochain comme l’a indiqué les autorités. En effet, après l’annonce de la candidature de l’ancien ministre du tourisme, l’islamiste Abdelkader Bengrina, c’est autour A 75 ans, Ali Benfils, premier ministre entre 2000 et 2003 l’a déclaré via un communiqué de son parti.

De son côté, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, 72 ans, a lui-même annoncé aux journalistes qu’il se présenterait à la présidentielle. Celui-ci avait fait un court passage de trois mois à la primature sous le règne d’Abdelaziz Bouteflika. Après la chute de ce dernier sous pression de la rue, une première élection avait été programmée en juillet mais faute candidat, elle n’a pas pu se tenir. Cette fois, l’armée compte bien aller jusqu’au bout du cycle électoral pour sortir le pays du vide constitutionnel.

In Algeria,two former heads of government announced their candidacy for the presidential elections on 12 December . They are Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Ali Benflis, two former caciques of the Bouteflika regime.

Contested by the street, the Algerian presidential election will indeed take place on December 12, as the authorities have indicated. Indeed, after the announcement of the candidacy of the former Minister of Tourism, the Islamist Abdelkader Bengrina, it is around Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Ali Benflis to reveal their ambitions to run in the next election. At the age of 75, Ali Benfils, Prime Minister between 2000 and 2003, declared this in a statement from his party.

Abdelmadjid Tebboune, 72, himself announced to journalists that he would run for president. He had made a short three-month stint at the priesthood during the reign of Abdelaziz Bouteflika. After the latter fell under pressure from the street, a first election was scheduled in July but due to lack of a candidate, it could not be held. This time, the army intends to go all the way through the electoral cycle to get the country out of the constitutional vacuum.