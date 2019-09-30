Actor Fabrice Luchini reveals Emmanuel Macron’s mischievous SMS

French President Emmanuel Macron sent a strange text message to Fabrice Luchini. The content of the message was unveiled this Sunday, 29 September 2019 by Gala magazine.

The actor Fabrice Luchini unveiled in the Sunday News a particularly funny exchange he had with the French President, Emmanuel Macron. “Macron had invited me to lunch at Bercy when he was Minister of Economy”, instead of lunch, I read him the preface to the “Gai Savoir”. When I left, I told him I was probably going to dinner with Holland. He sent me a tasty text message: “You’re all over the place. I replied: “I don’t work as a hooker because it’s free“, said the actor in an interview published on Sunday 29 September 2019. According to Gala magazine, Fabrice Luchini had also told Le Figaro that he admired the French president. “He’s a man of culture, incredibly seductive. He gives you the feeling that you have always been friends. Stars have the virtue of knowing how to be simple, to transmit to you the feeling that there is no hierarchy between them and you. All the greats I have known – Johnny Hallyday, Depardieu, Chirac, Sarkozy – were like that. Emmanuel Macron has the added quality of not having any snobbery,” he said.

Fabrice Luchini is one of the actors who have always been close to politicians, particularly left-wing figures such as François Hollande and right-wing figures such as Jacques Chirac. Robert Luchini, known as Fabrice Luchini, was born on 1st November 1951 in Paris. French actor, appointed eleven times to the César, Fabrice Luchini was awarded the César prize in 1994 for best supporting actor in a supporting role for his role in Claude Lelouch’s “Tout ça… pour ça !