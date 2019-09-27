Abdoulaye Wade: “Jacques Chirac was a lawyer of Africa”

SecuritySocieties
By Casimir Vodjo
Ph: Abdoulaye Wade-RFI

Former Senegalese President Abdoulaye Wade reacted to the death of former French President Jacques Chirac in a letter made public on Thursday 26 september 2019. For him, the illustrious deceased was a lawyer for Africa.

On Thursday 26 september 2019, Jacques Chirac’s family announced the death of the former French president. During the day, tributes rained in all four corners of the world. To sacrifice to this tradition, former Senegalese President Abdoulaye Wade also paid a well-deserved tribute to the man who was an outstanding friend and lawyer of Africa. The Pope of the Sopi also recalls the strong friendship he had with Jacques Chirac and sends his most heartfelt condolences to his family and to the entire French nation.

