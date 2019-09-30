In front of UN desk in New York during UN General Assembly, iranian President Hassan Rohani proposed a solution for Saudi Arabia’s security. According to him, Saudi Arabia’s security is conditioned by the end of the war in Yemen.

This is one of the topics on which we expected him the most. And iranian President Hassan Rohani did not go with the back of the spoon to decide on the security situation in Saudi Arabia. In his speech, Hassan Rohani argues that the solution for security in Saudi Arabia is to stop the country’s military operations in Yemen.

“Saudi Arabia’s security will be guaranteed by stopping the aggression in Yemen rather than by inviting foreigners,” he told the UN General Assembly.

As a reminder, Saudi Arabia is leading a coalition of Arab countries that have been intervening militarily in Yemen since 2015 to support the Yemeni government against the Houthi rebels, supported by Iran. These rebels claimed responsibility for the drones’ attack on Saudi oil sites. But, for the Saudi Kingdom, these rebels do not have the necessary techniques to carry out such an attack. To this end, it blames Iran for the attack, which denies having carried out any attack.