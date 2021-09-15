[Vidéo] Angelique Kidjo – Dignity (clip officiel) ft. Yemi Alade

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/angeliquekidjo
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/angeliquekidjo/
Twitter : https://twitter.com/angeliquekidjo
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCminozacV4jDfaQohcSFyCQ?sub_confirmation=1
Dignity · Angélique Kidjo featuring Yemi Alade
https://AngeliqueKidjo.lnk.to/Dignity
Written and composed by Angélique Kidjo, Yemi Alade, Jean Hebrail, Naima Hebrail, Victor Tareware Kpoudosu
Producer : Victor Tareware Kpoudosu
Production executive vidéo clip : Slo-Slo
Publishing : AYEILE Inc, Effyzzie Music Limited
℗ 2021 Decca Records France
Angélique Kidjo & Yemi Alade
“Dignity »
I don tire oh
Ea non blo sékpé
A non blo yéli yéli
Ovi agnon wé fo dé
Ea non blo sékpé
A non blo yéli yéli
Ovi agnon wé fo dé
I don tire oh
Medaho, ovi ayon wé fodé
Yokpo tché, ovi ayon wé fodé
Dekpé non, ovi ayon wé fodé
Dekpé non, ovi ayon wé fodé
(« You know how to dance,
You know how to move
with grace and agility. »)
Eh eh
Dignity, can save you or kill you
Dignity, I wanna hold on to you
Dignity, can hurt you or heal you
Dignity, I wanna hold on to you
Were you dey
Yesterday?
When the gunman
Shoot men down
No retreat
No surrender
If them push you no fall down
Many come, many go
We no dey sleep we dey for road.
We come in peace
Not in Pieces
O yeah, yeah Oga
Respect is reciprocal, is reciprocal
Respect is reciprocal
My Oga, Oh oh oh
Respect is reciprocal, is reciprocal
Respect is reciprocal
Soro soke!
Werey dey disguise.
I don tired, tired oh
As I dey look your eyes eh
dey look your eyes
Giant of Africa
when life go betta
You promise me tomorrow
But nobody sees tomorrow
I don tire oh
Tire tire tire for the lamba
I don tire oh
Tire tire, whyyou to dey lie
I don tire oh
Tire tire tire for the lamba
I don tire oh
Tire tire, why you to dey lie
My Oga
Respect is reciprocal, is reciprocal
Respect is reciprocal
My Oga, oh oh oh
Respect is reciprocal, is reciprocal
Respect is reciprocal
Were you dey
Yesterday?
When the gunman
Shoot men down
No retreat
No surrender
If dem push you no fall down
Many come, many go
We no dey sleep we dey for road
We come in peace
Notin pieces
O yeah, yeah Oga
A glimpse of hope in humanity
The last frontier of our own sanity
Spread your love to all equally
And plant the seeds of radical beauty
The wind will blow
A light will show
Real Beauty
On a brand new day
The wind will blow
A light will show
Real Beauty
On a brand new day
It will glow
On a brand new day
A clear way
On a brand new day
It will glow
On a brand new day
We’ll get down
On a brand new day
Walk with your head straight
Respect is reciprocal, is reciprocal
Stand with your head straight
Respect is reciprocal
Walk with your head straight
Respect is reciprocal, is reciprocal
Stand with your head straight
Respect is reciprocal
Benin Web TV offre le meilleur de la musique béninoise et africaine. Musique urbaine, Afropop, Musique traditionnelle, slam, Tradi-moderne.., retrouvez également nos hits de l’année.