[Vidéo] Angelique Kidjo – Dignity (clip officiel) ft. Yemi Alade

Dignity · Angélique Kidjo featuring Yemi Alade

https://AngeliqueKidjo.lnk.to/Dignity

Written and composed by Angélique Kidjo, Yemi Alade, Jean Hebrail, Naima Hebrail, Victor Tareware Kpoudosu

Producer : Victor Tareware Kpoudosu

Production executive vidéo clip : Slo-Slo

Publishing : AYEILE Inc, Effyzzie Music Limited

℗ 2021 Decca Records France

Angélique Kidjo & Yemi Alade

“Dignity »

I don tire oh

Ea non blo sékpé

A non blo yéli yéli

Ovi agnon wé fo dé

Ea non blo sékpé

A non blo yéli yéli

Ovi agnon wé fo dé

I don tire oh

Medaho, ovi ayon wé fodé

Yokpo tché, ovi ayon wé fodé

Dekpé non, ovi ayon wé fodé

Dekpé non, ovi ayon wé fodé

(« You know how to dance,

You know how to move

with grace and agility. »)

Eh eh

Dignity, can save you or kill you

Dignity, I wanna hold on to you

Dignity, can hurt you or heal you

Dignity, I wanna hold on to you

Were you dey

Yesterday?

When the gunman

Shoot men down

No retreat

No surrender

If them push you no fall down

Many come, many go

We no dey sleep we dey for road.

We come in peace

Not in Pieces

O yeah, yeah Oga

Respect is reciprocal, is reciprocal

Respect is reciprocal

My Oga, Oh oh oh

Respect is reciprocal, is reciprocal

Respect is reciprocal

Soro soke!

Werey dey disguise.

I don tired, tired oh

As I dey look your eyes eh

dey look your eyes

Giant of Africa

when life go betta

You promise me tomorrow

But nobody sees tomorrow

I don tire oh

Tire tire tire for the lamba

I don tire oh

Tire tire, whyyou to dey lie

I don tire oh

Tire tire tire for the lamba

I don tire oh

Tire tire, why you to dey lie

My Oga

Respect is reciprocal, is reciprocal

Respect is reciprocal

My Oga, oh oh oh

Respect is reciprocal, is reciprocal

Respect is reciprocal

Were you dey

Yesterday?

When the gunman

Shoot men down

No retreat

No surrender

If dem push you no fall down

Many come, many go

We no dey sleep we dey for road

We come in peace

Notin pieces

O yeah, yeah Oga

A glimpse of hope in humanity

The last frontier of our own sanity

Spread your love to all equally

And plant the seeds of radical beauty

The wind will blow

A light will show

Real Beauty

On a brand new day

The wind will blow

A light will show

Real Beauty

On a brand new day

It will glow

On a brand new day

A clear way

On a brand new day

It will glow

On a brand new day

We’ll get down

On a brand new day

Walk with your head straight

Respect is reciprocal, is reciprocal

Stand with your head straight

Respect is reciprocal

Walk with your head straight

Respect is reciprocal, is reciprocal

Stand with your head straight

Respect is reciprocal

