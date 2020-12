Israël transfère plus d’un milliard de dollars dus à l’Autorité palestinienne

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Press Association in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. The Palestinians said Tuesday they proposed a demilitarized Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem with one-to-one land exchanges with Israel as a counteroffer to President Donald Trump’s Mideast plan. Shtayyeh declined to provide further details about the 4 1/2-page proposal but said the Palestinian position on major issues is well-known. (Abbas Momani/Pool Photo via AP)