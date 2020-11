Les Cambridge en deuil: le chien de Kate Middleton et prince William est mort

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 3: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout image supplied by St James's Palace, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose for the official tour portrait for their trip to Canada and California in the Garden's of Clarence House on June 3, 2011 in London. England. The newly married Royal Couple will be undertaking their first official joint tour to Canada and California from June 30th. The trip will begin with Canada Celebrations in Ottawa and include highlights such as the Calgary Stampede and a visit to Yellowknife. (Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty Images for St James's Palace)