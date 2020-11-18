Écureuils : Matches, buts, sélections … (actualisées)

Après la double confrontation des Ecureuils du Bénin contre les Sotho du Lesotho, notre rédaction vous présente une fiche non exhaustive des stats des joueurs internationaux béninois encore en activité. Voir le nombre de sélections, buts et passes.



Gardiens :

-Fabien Farnolle (Malatyaspor/ Turquie), 28 sélections (22 matches)

-Saturnin Allagbé: ( Niort/ France), 32 sélections (17 matchs)

Chérif Dine Kakpo (Buffles Fc / Bénin); 9 sélections 0 match

-Marcel Dandjinou (Esae Fc / Bénin), 6e sélection, 0 match

Défenseurs :

-Khaled Adénon (US Avranche / France), 51 matches, 2 buts et 3 passes

-Yohan Roche (Rodez / France); 3 matches

-Youssouf Assogba (Amiens Sc/ France); 08 matches

-Melvyn Doremus (AF Bobigny / France), 2 sélections, 0 minute

-Cédric Hountondji (Clermont Foot 63 / France); 11 matchs

-Emmanuel Imourou (Thonou Evian Ggfc / France); 15 matchs

-David Kiki (Stade Brestois 29 / France); 27 sélections (20 matches); une passe

-Ayike Jean Ogouchi (Dragons de l’Ouémé / Bénin); 5 matchs + 2 sélections

-Oliver Verdon (Kas Eupen / Belgique); 17 matches

-Nabil Yarou (Buffles Fc / Bénin); 7 sélections (2 matches)

Milieux :

-Mattéo Ahlinvi (Nîmes Olympique/ France); 3 sélections 2 Matches

-Jordan Adeoti (Aj Auxerre / France); 29 matches

-Bonou Jerôme Agossa (Djoliba Ac / Mali); 6 sélections, 3 matches

-Sessi d’Almeida (Valenciennes AFC / France); 22 sélections 16 matches, 1 but

-Seibou Mama (Sc Toulon / France); 25 sélections (18 matches)

-Stéphane Sessegnon (Gençlerbirligi Sk / Turquie); 82 matches 24 buts, 09 Passes

-Anaane Tidjani ( As Soliman / Tunisie), 17 sélections 5 matchs joués



Attaquants :

-Charbel Gomez (Amiens SC / France); 4 matches

-Yannick Aguemon (OH Louvain / Belgique); 5 sélections 4 matches, une passe

-Jodel Dossou (Tsv Hartberg / Autriche); 32 matches 4 Buts, 6 Passes

-Marcelin Koukpo (Cs Hammam-Lif / Tunisie); 10 Sel, 4 matchs

-Steve Mounié (Huddersfield Tafc / Angleterre); 24 matches 8 buts

-Mickaël Poté (BB Erzurumspor / Turquie); 58 Sélections 10 buts, Passe…

-Cebio Soukou (Arminia Bielefeld / Allemagne) 11 matchs 6 Passes et 1 but