Présidentielle en côte d’Ivoire: la mission d’observation de l’Union Africaine attendue à Abidjan

Egyptian President and new Chairman of African Union Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R) speaks past African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat during a press conference during the closure of the 32nd Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Summit at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on February 11, 2019. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP)