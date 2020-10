Nigeria: décès de la fille unique de l’actrice Ada Ameh

View this post on Instagram

Fams!!! My lovely people ❤. Pray for me🙏 My beautiful darling Child choose to go and be with the Lord early hours of today.😭😭💔💔 Aladi Godgifts Ameh @lalas_touch why did you choose to leave me now?😭😭😭 Ladi how you want make i do na? I will be strong 💪!! GOD Has to help me.