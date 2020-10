Cardi B s’invite dans la guerre entre l’Arménie et l’Azerbaïdjan et se fait clasher

How many times I gotta say the same fucking shit !? For clout ? What fuckin clout I did it for a friend and I woke up getting attacked .I didn’t do my research! I’m sorry ! I don’t know wats going on ! I JUST WANT PEACE !i apologize and I’m still getting attack https://t.co/t0rCXwvmc4 pic.twitter.com/gDw1XIsRnR