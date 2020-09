Vive tension en Catalogne après la destitution du président régional par la Cour suprême espagnole

Catalan president Quim Torra gestures during a press conference at the Generalitat Palace in Barcelona on September 28, 2020. - Spain's top court upheld a court ruling disqualifying Catalan separatist president Quim Torra from office for disobedience, triggering immediate calls for protests in the wealthy northeastern region. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP) (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)