Vidéo : licencié pour avoir pris un pourboire de Davido, il demande de l’aide à l’artiste

“Davido Please Help Me” – Airport Official Who Davido Tipped $100, C r i e s out for help after Getting Fired, Davido and his Team posted the video where they tipped the Man Online, It went viral and The next day the Airport Authority Called the Man and sacked him because it’s against Airport P o l i c y for Staffs to beg Passengers for money, But according to the sacked Airpot Official he did not Beg Davido for the money but only Hailed him, and Davido then Dashed him the money out of his own Kind heart!!! (Check our previous post to watch the video that Got The Airport Official Sacked) 🚴🏿‍♀️🚴🏿‍♀️🚴🏿‍♀️💨